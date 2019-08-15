BLUFFTON, S.C. John "Jack" James Joubert, 92, formerly of Hickory, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at The Palmettos of Bluffton, S.C. He was born March 14, 1927, to the late Patrick and Mary Joubert in Lowell, Mass. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lucille Gélinas Joubert; brothers, James and Joseph; sisters, Mildred, Mary, and Helen; son, Rudolph; daughter-in-law, Nancy Misiazek; son-in-law, Bruce Baker; and nephew, Michael Moran. Jack was a 21-year veteran of the United States Navy and served in three wars, World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam. He served at several stations worldwide and on five different vessels, including the USS Wasp, which recovered the astronauts aboard Gemini 6A and two space capsules. During his years of service Jack received seven military awards. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, Jack went on to retire after serving 23 years as a coordinator in the traffic and safety division of the Lowell Police Department, earning him a key to the City of Lowell and Certificate of Congratulations from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts House of Representatives. He was a proud and lifelong member of the East End Social Club of Lowell, which he served as president for three terms. Jack was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory. Anyone close to Jack knows his smile was contagious and his true passion was caring for those that he loved. Jack will be remembered for his genuineness, kind heart, and sense of humor. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, Pépère (to the great-grandchildren), and "Jack" who will be missed by many, including his dog, Missy. Those left to cherish his memory include daughter, Elaine Baker of Hickory; grandchildren, Wayne Santos (Cil) of York, Maine, Renee Webb (Charlie) of Ocala, Fla., Cheryl Grant (Carrie) of Bluffton, S.C., Kenny Descoteaux (Lisa) of Auburn, N.Y.; 15 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; nephews, Frank Mahoney, James Moran; sisters-in-law, Rose Thomas, Marguerite Bearton; special family friend, Wendy Price; and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. The family would like to thank the amazing and caring people of The Palmettos of Bluffton and Crescent Hospice of Bluffton who cared for and truly loved Jack. Special thanks to Allan and Sue Klingel for welcoming him to Bluffton and loving him as their honorary grandfather. A funeral service with full military honors will be held Friday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m., at the graveside at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. Father Jim Collins will be officiating the service. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 544. Pallbearers for the service will include George Baker, Brandon Grant (great-grandson), Barton Grant, Derek Morrissette (great-grandson), Marcus Morrissette (great-grandson), and Charlie Webb. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to TFGE c/o Palmettos of Bluffton, 3035 Okatie Hwy, Bluffton, SC 29909 (The Foundation of Geriatric Education); or to Crescent Hospice of Bluffton, 56 Persimmon St. Suite D., Bluffton, SC 29910. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
