July 1, 1930 - May 25, 2020 On May 25, 2020, Dorothy Lou Jones Josey, went home to her heavenly Father, after several years of declining health. Born July 1, 1930, to Tommie and Lillie Jones in Clebourne, Johnson County, Texas, she was the fourth child of six children. She graduated from Cleburne High School in 1947, and was a Comptometer graduate in 1948. She moved to Fort Worth, Texas with friends, and worked at Leonard Department Store. She met and married Howard H. Josey, who was born and raised in Maiden, who was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They had three children, Judy, Ricky, and Ronda all born in Texas. They later brought their three children to North Carolina, where they have resided since 1960. She retired from Vermont America, in Lincolnton, where she worked for 17 years. She has always been active in her church, Mt. Ruhama Baptist in Maiden, where she was a choir member. Retirement brought her great joy. She was a member of Senior Morning Out at Maiden Recreation, and other groups as well, where she enjoyed providing a daily joke to the group. She helped with Senior Meals on Wheels and loved helping others when needed. She enjoyed traveling and visited the Vermont America Plant in Melbourne, Australia, when she visited her daughter Judy and her family when they lived in Sydney, Australia for a year, through Newton-Conover Rotary International's Scholarship for "Teaching the Handicapped". She extended her trip to include Figi and Hawaii. Her favorite traveling was back to visit her family and friends in Texas and many class reunions. She loved people, loved to laugh and never met a stranger. She wrote her collection of memories along with pictures and created her own autobiography. Dorothy is survived by daughters, Judy Hastings and husband, Ralph, of Conover, and Ronda and husband, Dr. Bobby Gantt, of Forest City; daughter-in-law, Martha Josey Kinsella and husband, Tom, of Newton; brother, John Jones, of Austin, Texas; grandson, Shane Hastings and wife, Jennifer, of Conover; three granddaughters, Ashley Hurley and husband, Brandon, of Franklinville, Amber Rogerson and husband, Lance, of Wilmington, and Alison Gantt, of Forest City; great-granddaughter, Hannah Hastings, of Conover and seven great-grandsons, Caleb Hastings, of Conover, Bo, Dillion and Duke Rogerson, of Wilmington, Hayden, Sawyer and Maddox Hurley, of Franklinville; two stepdaughters and families in Kansas. Family who preceded her in death was her son, Ricky Josey; former husband, Howard, of Claremont; brothers, T.L. Jones and Robert Jones, of Joshua, Texas; and sisters, Josie Blaschke and Georgie Bond, of Fort Worth, Texas. Her family would like to thank the staff of Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn of Claremont, and Caldwell Hospice and Pallative Care of Hudson, for the wonderful care and support that was given to their mother. Dorothy will lie-in-state Thursday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
