July 20, 1941 - March 9, 2020 Peggy Jean Eppley Jordan, of Hickory, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Springs of Catawba. Born July 20, 1941, in Mecklenburg County, she was the daughter of the late Alwin John Eppley and Edith Frances Marino Eppley. She was a devoted and active member of First United Methodist Church, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and devoted friend. Peggy enjoyed volunteering, playing bridge, traveling with friends and family, having lunch with friends and walking for exercise. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Steven Jordan; daughters, Sherri Royer and husband, Todd, of Delaware, and Julie Simpson and husband, Kevin, of Huntersville; brother, David Eppley and wife, Marie, of Indian Trail; sister, Nancy Carrier of Hickory; grandchildren, Matthew Royer, Benjamin Royer, Jack Simpson and Charlie Simpson; and sister-in-law, Jeanneane Smith of Charlotte. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 12, at First United Methodist Church in Hickory with the Revs. Paul Christy and Jennifer Forrester officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her memory to First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
