Jordan, James Lee

James Lee Jordan, 60, of Hickory, has gone home to be with the Lord. He was born Feb. 21, 1960, to the late Luther "Luke" and Mary Ann Jordan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard "Rick" Wayne Jordan. He is survived by his brother, Charles "Chuck" Luther Jordan; two sisters, Robin Jordan Crozier and Angela Jordan Litton (John); two nieces, Amanda Williams (Jonathan) and Zoe Mohundro Elsenboss (Clint); nephew, Chad Eckard; and great-nephews, Gavin and Asher Williams. The family will receive friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory www.willisreynoldsfh.com
