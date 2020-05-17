June 18, 1934 - May 14, 2020 Shirley Masters Jones, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born June 18, 1934, in Marion, the daughter of the late Hubert Earl and Della Summy Masters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Jones, in Aug. of 2012. Shirley graduated from Gardner Webb University as well as Appalachian State University earning "Summa Cum Lande" honors. She retired after 25 years as a Kindergarten teacher, where her children adored her! She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frederick; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Sharon Jones, of Moravian Falls, Rusty and Christy Jones, of Charlotte; daughter, Robin Jones of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Trevor Horne, Lacie Jones, and Mason Jones, all of Charlotte; and two sister, Doris Landrum of Columbia, S.C., and Jane Wells of Pensacola, Fla. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 4, Newton, NC 28658. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home and Cremations www.willisreynoldsfh.com
