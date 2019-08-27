RALEIGH Margaret Virginia Hafer Jones, 84, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Raleigh. She was a resident of Roanoke, Va., for 55 years. Margaret was the daughter of the late B. L. Hafer and Mary Greer Hafer of Hickory. Margaret is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, F. Michael "Mike" Jones; son, Michael Jones Jr. and wife, Gaye, of Raleigh; daughters, Jennifer DeWeese of Atlanta, Ga., Suzanne Snipes and husband, William, of Cary; seven grandchildren, Morgan and Katie Lee Jones, David DeWeese, Jack Franklin DeWeese and Michael DeWeese, Katherine Margaret and Madelyn Elizabeth Snipes; brother, Gene Hafer and wife, Holly, of Raleigh; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Predeceasing her were her parents; and sister, Suzanne Hafer Hambrick of Hickory. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh Thursday, Aug. 29, at 1 p.m. "Margaret lived by God's grace and by God's grace Margaret still lives."
