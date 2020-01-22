Juanita Jones HILDEBRAN Juanita Wyatt Jones, 80, of Hildebran passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at 3 p.m., at Providence Cemetery in Catawba.The family will receive friends following the service. The Jones family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.