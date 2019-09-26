SPRING LAKE Ralph Bedford Jones Jr., 65, of Spring Lake, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Ralph B. Jones; and wife, Barbara G. Jones. He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Abbuhl (Stephen) of Mobile, Ala., Cheryl Massengill (Tammy) of Coats; mother, Barbara Jones of Stuarts Draft, Va.; one sister, Rhonda Dorrell (Ed) of Stuarts Draft, Va.; one brother, Mark Jones (Dorothy) of Warrenton, Va.; and three grandchildren, Lacee Bruen, Kyla Abbuhl, and Austin Carlson. Ralph was very well known and admired throughout the Spring Lake community and valued each friendship he had made during his time as a member of the Harnett County Tractor Club and Anderson Creek Fire and Rescue. He remained an active volunteer for the Boy Scouts and was very proud of his Eagle pin he received at an early age. Ralph enjoyed working, but retired from Kelly Springfield in 2009, after 37 years of service to the company. He will be missed by many friends and relatives. Funeral services for Ralph will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Spring Lake. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home, Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.
