February 18, 1928 - May 12, 2020 Grace Hatley Christenbury Jones, 92, of Conover passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born Feb. 18, 1928, in Cabarrus County to the late Cletus and Lora Linker Hatley. Grace was a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Newton and enjoyed flower gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 42 years, Frank Christenbury; son, Lewis Christenbury; brothers, Odell Hatley, Hurley Hatley, Herman Hatley and Boyd Lee Hatley; and sister, Peggy Hamby. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 20 years, Evangelist Lawrence Jones of the home; daughters, Beverly Boyd and husband, Bobby, of Mooresville and Geraldine Rhodes and husband, Charlie, of Concord; stepdaughters, Lisa Banks of Claremont and Regina Hodge and husband, David, of Lenior; stepsons, Gary Dean Jones and wife, Tina, of Granite Falls and Robert L. Jones of Conover; brother, C.P. Hatley of Concord; grandchildren, Beth Kirk (John), Melissa Hsin (Rob), Renee Rhodes, Melissa Patterson (Dave), Amanda Phillips (Jeremy), Mikala Banks and Matthew Banks; and nine great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Grace's life will be held Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Dr. R.M. (Bo) Caudle Jr. will officiate. A graveside service will be held following the service at 2 p.m., at St. Stephen's Wesleyan Church, 7601 Brushharbor Rd. in Concord, 28025. Her body will lie-in-state today, Friday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 125 W. 27th Street, Newton, NC 28658. Bennett Funeral Service www.bennettfuneralservice.com

