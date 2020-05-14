February 18, 1928 - May 12, 2020 Grace Hatley Christenbury Jones, 92, of Conover passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is assisting the family.
Service information
11:00AM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
2:00PM
7601 Brushharbor Road
Concord, NC 28025
10:00AM-3:00PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
