February 18, 1928 - May 12, 2020 Grace Hatley Christenbury Jones, 92, of Conover passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is assisting the family.

May 16
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00AM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
May 16
Graveside Service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00PM
St. Stephen's Wesleyan Church
7601 Brushharbor Road
Concord, NC 28025
May 15
The body will lie in state
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00AM-3:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
