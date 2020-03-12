October 17, 1927 - March 11, 2020 Elleine Ann Jones, 92, of Newton, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The Jones family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
STUMPS BY DAN TREES BY DAN FORESTRY MULCHING BY DAN 45 Years Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797
Landscaping Service Get Ready for SPRING!! Seedling Fertilizing Planting Shrubs Rockwork Mulch Grass Cutting Call 828-413-5665
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897