HICKORY Dorothy Lou Martin Jones, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory. She was surrounded by her loving daughters, Phyllis Moore and Sue Smolka. Dorothy was born in Jonesville, June 18, 1927, the second of six daughters born to Evan Martin and Ina Wagoner Martin. While growing up in Jonesville, Dorothy was an excellent student, and at 16 went to Washington, D.C., to work in World War II intelligence. After the war ended, Dorothy attended nursing school at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. She said learning to be a nurse was one of the transformative experiences of her life. While in nursing school, Dorothy met a young doctor, Dr. Martin Evans Jones. He was, she said, the most interesting person she had ever met. They were married in Jonesville, Jan. 7, 1949. In attendance were Dorothy's sister, Pat and her husband, Corbet Walters, and Martin's brother, Melvin and his wife, Mary Jones. Dorothy and Martin moved to Martin's home town, Granite Falls, to begin his medical practice and raise a family. Dorothy initially worked as a nurse in Martin's practice, until the birth of, Phyllis, the first of their five children. She then became a full-time homemaker and mother. Dorothy was a great hostess and threw very creative children's parties. She was active in the First Methodist Church and had many friends in Granite Falls. An avid bridge player, Dorothy won trophies for her expertise in competitive duplicate bridge. She enjoyed needlepoint, reading and going to the beach at Topsail Island with Martin and her family. Although, unlike her husband and son, she did not enjoy fishing and preferred long walks on the beach. Later on, Dorothy cherished being with her four grandchildren and holding many family celebrations. Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother and father; her loving husband of 56 years who passed away in 2005, Dr. Martin E Jones; and by her sisters, Pat and Marion. Dorothy is survived by her sisters, Norma Johnson, Mary Caudill and Benny Travis; by her five loving children: Phyllis Moore and her husband, Garson Moore, Gail Kalscheur and her husband, Denis Kalscheur, Mary Jones and her husband, Ross Klavan, Martin Evans Jones Jr. and his wife, Libby, and Sue Smolka and her husband, Jim Smolka; and by her four grandchildren: Ian McClellan, Elizabeth McClellan, Evan Jones and Martin Smolka. Dorothy was beloved by her family and will be remembered in their stories and family celebration for years to come. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, Granite Falls, Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Howard Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 750 3rd Ave. Pl. SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Dorothy Lou Martin Jones and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
