Jones, Charles Ronald "Ronnie"

May 1, 1943 - June 9, 2020 Charles Ronald "Ronnie" Jones, 77, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 1, 1943, in Fresno, Calif., to the late Otto Jones and Evelyn Vanhorne Jones. Ronnie was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Jones and stepson, Gary Campbell. Survivors include his sons, Allan Jones of Hickory, Kenneth Jones of Hickory; stepdaughter, Tina Merritt and husband, Billy, of Newton; stepson, Tim Garrison and wife, Nancy, of Conover; grandchildren, Brandi Jones, Mirranda Jones, Brittany Carden, Joshua Kiser, Carol Coulter, Timothy Garrison; sister, Sandra Shaw; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 12, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
