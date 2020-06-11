Jones, Catherine

Catherine Jones January 19, 1950 - June 6, 2020 Catherine Ann "Pinky" Jones, 70, of Conover, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was born Jan. 19, 1950, in Jersey City, N.J., to the late Wilbur and Theresa Moore Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Robert Jones. Pinky cherished her family, loved to sing and play guitar with her dad in the Church of Christ where they were members. She had an undying love for horses and squirrels. She is survived by her loving daughter, DelSheena "Del" Brendle and husband, Russell; loving grandsons, Tyler and Lucas "Luke" Brendle, they were her world; her loving siblings, Priscilla Salomon and husband, Gary, Cynthia Jones, Sharon Casella and husband, Gary, Billy Jones and wife, Susie; she was a loving aunt to, Linda Sue Currie, Jacqueline "Jackie" Jones, Amanda Stoy, Richard Campanella, Erica Jones; and many great-nieces, -nephews, cousins, adopted daughters and adopted grandchildren. A service to celebrate Pinky's life will be held Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Tommy Young will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to the Grandsons' College Fund, c/o DelSheena Brendle, 1601 5th St. NE, Conover, NC 28613. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.