CLAREMONT Patricia Annabell Jonas, 85, of Claremont, went to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born Jan. 17, 1934, in Catawba County, Patricia was the daughter of the late James M. Smyre and Neta B. Keener Smyre. She loved the Lord, her family and church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Bayne Jonas; and two sisters, Dorothy Mae Smyre and Linnie Maxine Townsend. Survivors include two daughters, Patsy Hill and husband, Fred, Diane Bennett and husband, Fred; two sons, Allen Jonas and wife, Linda, Bruce Jonas and wife, Diane; eight grandchildren, Shane, Jackie, Stephanie, Vicki, Micheal, Amy, John, Judy; numerous great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jane Reedy of Danville, Pa., and Linda Travis of Newton. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Eastside Baptist Church, 725 E. 11th St. in Newton, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Don Sigmon officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 725 E. 11th St., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Jonas family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
