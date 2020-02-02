January 28, 2020 Darrell Ray Jonas, 62, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. A graveside will be held Monday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park, with Pastor Scott Hooks officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends at Catawba Funeral home from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Jonas Ffmily is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.

