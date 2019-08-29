CONOVER Cindy Marie Jolly, 44, of Conover, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at her residence. She was born Dec. 16, 1974, in Catawba County, the daughter of Teddy William Jolly and the late Kathy Marie Cansler Jolly. Cindy was employed by Catawba Valley Medical Center and was a member of McQueen's Chapel United Methodist Church in Conover. She was an avid football fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren. Her family said she was the "Life of the Party". Survivors include her father, Teddy W. Jolly of Hickory; sons, Darrell McCombs Jr. of Claremont, Darrian McCombs of Conover, Logan Cheatham of Conover; daughters, Kathryn Bumgarner and husband, Derek, of Hickory, Tatyana Wilfong of Conover, Syann Cheatham of Conover; sister, Carey Jolly of Greensboro; special sister, Tamara Wilkerson of Hickory; and grandchildren, Cecilia Jolly, Charlotte Bumgarner, and Kinsleigh McCombs. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, at McQueen's Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cassandra Rawls officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Jolly family at www.drumfh-conover.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to McQueen's Chapel United Methodist Church, 229 6th Ave. Dr. SW, Conover, NC 28613. The Jolly family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
