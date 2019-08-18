Audrey Ann Johnston NEW YORK Audrey Ann Johnston, 73, of Riverside Drive in New York, N.Y., and formerly of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. The funeral service will be held today (Sunday, Aug. 18), at 3 p.m., at the Dennis Alvin memorial Chapel of Allen Mitchell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home, Hickory, is serving the family.

