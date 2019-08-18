Audrey Ann Johnston NEW YORK Audrey Ann Johnston, 73, of Riverside Drive in New York, N.Y., and formerly of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. The funeral service will be held today (Sunday, Aug. 18), at 3 p.m., at the Dennis Alvin memorial Chapel of Allen Mitchell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home, Hickory, is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
