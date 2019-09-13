HICKORY Russell "Rusty" Scott Johnson, 50, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. He was born May 14, 1969, in Catawba County to Russell Lee Johnson and Betty Sue Phillips Johnson of Hickory. Rusty was an avid fan of NC State, Dallas Cowboys, Ford Racing Teams and Waylon Jennings. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Johnnie and Lucille Phillips; and paternal grandmother, Texie Johnson Bumgarner. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Riley Johnson and mother, Heidi, of Hickory; parents, Russell Lee Johnson and Betty Sue Phillips Johnson of Hickory; sister, Tammy Nisbet and husband, Jeff, of Charlotte; aunt, Diane Harwell and husband, Gene, of Hickory; niece, Taylor Nisbet of Charlotte; and paternal stepgrandfather, Cranford Bumgarner of Bethlehem. A memorial service to celebrate Rusty's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m., at Springs Road Baptist Church in Hickory. The Rev. Jeff Brown will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riley Johnson Fund, c/o BB&T, Attn: Springs Rd./S. Whitworth, 106 2nd St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be sent to the Johnson family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Johnson family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
