HICKORY Robert "Bob" Lee Johnson, 90, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born March 10, 1929, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late George Wayne Johnson and Nannie Kate LeFevers Johnson. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Ann Johnson; sister, Louise J. Broom; and three brothers, T. Dale Johnson, Howard Gene Johnson, and Earl Johnson. Bob was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from the State of North Carolina as an investigator for the Department of Insurance and previously worked for the Catawba County Sheriff's Department for more than three years. A Mason and Shriner, Bob was a member of Cooksville Masonic Lodge #502. Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Moiseoff Johnson of the home; son, Jeffrey Baine Johnson and wife, Oma, of Cary; a sister, Earlene Johnson Newton of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Joe Westfall officiating. The family will receive friends in the church parlor following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565. Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Johnson family and condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
