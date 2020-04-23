April 21, 2020 Mrs. Patricia Hayes Johnson, 64, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health. Patricia was born August of 1955, in Caldwell County, to the late Floyd Hayes and Helen Davis Keller. She was a member of Cornerstone Covenant Church in Hudson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Hayes Widener; and brother, Johnny Hayes. Survivors include her husband, Danny Johnson of the home; stepdaughter, April Killian of Newton; siblings, Benny Hayes and wife, Anne, of Conover, Danny Hayes and wife, Doris, of Granite Falls, Jill Mann and husband, Gary, of Hudson, and Susan Brittain of Hudson; grandchildren, Sara Killian, Amber Williams, and Kylie Watts; and special friend, Karen Whisnant; sister-in-law, Johnsie Hayes; niece, Shannon Williams; nephew, Mark Hayes; and numerous other nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Covenant Church, P.O. Box 488, Hudson, NC 28638. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.