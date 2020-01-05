CONOVER Mava Kirksey Johnson, 91, of Conover went home to be with her beloved husband, Morris Johnson, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Mava was born Oct. 27, 1928, in Gaston County, and was the daughter of the late Sid Sivvoy and Mertie Clemmer Kirksey. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her. Mava was a charter member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Johnson. Survivors include her twin sister, Myrtle Best of Dallas, N.C.; children, Jeanette Fairbanks and husband, Clyde, of Yulee, Fla., Vaughn Johnson of Newton; grandchildren, Charles Fairbanks, Michelle Curtright, June Vance; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Kari, Catherine Mava, Jake, Kaylyn, Natalie; her beloved dog, Susie; and numerous family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Jan. 6, at Woodlawn Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m., with Dr. Ed Yount officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Catawba Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Johnson Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.

