November 13, 1946 - April 26, 2020 On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Lois Lingerfelt Johnson passed at the age of 73, following several months of declining health. Lois was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Wayne Johnson. A loving mother to Dennis Johnson, Carolyn and Mike Prather, she loved her family passionately. A hands-on Nana and Kiki, she leaves behind four grandchildren, Ashtin Prather, Mykal- Hana Prather, Trevor Johnson and Elliott Johnson. Lois touched the lives of her family with unconditional love and support. Lois loved flowers, hummingbirds and wind chimes, these items will always be reminders of her beautiful spirit and kindness for those that knew and loved her. Lois will be honored during a memorial service, Saturday, May 30, at 2 p.m., at Faith Baptist Church in Lenoir. Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone be mindful of the wellbeing of those in attendance and exercise appropriate social distancing. Jackson Funeral Services Hendersonville

