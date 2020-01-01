NEWTON Carlise Allen Johnson Jr., 61, of Newton, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his residence. Born May 24, 1958, he was the son of Carlise Allen Johnson Sr. and Mary Ann Johnson of Newton. He was a wonderful family man who loved playing practical jokes and had great passion for racing. He was widely known and loved throughout the entire racing community. He is survived by his parents, Carlise Allen and Mary Ann Johnson of Newton; two sons, Mark Johnson of Claremont, Adam Johnson of New York; two daughters, Amber Clontz and husband, Casey, of Morganton, Heidi Johnson of Hickory; a sister, Tina Hoyle and husband, Dennis, of Newton; a brother, Tony Johnson of Newton; 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild survive him. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Kyle Patton officiating. Burial will follow at Conover Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home from 12:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley, 421 Main Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602. Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Johnson family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Breaking
Johnson Jr., Carlise Allen
To plant a tree in memory of Carlise Johnson, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.