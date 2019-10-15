LINCOLNTON David Emsley Johnson, 70, of Lincolnton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 11, 1949, in Lincoln County to the late Charles Taft Johnson Sr. and Beatrice Ivey Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Dean Bryant; brother, Fred William Johnson Sr.; and great-granddaughter, Emma Mackenzie Pierce. David attended Maiden High School. He was a retired truck driver, former owner of J&J Fishing Tournaments and Championship TV Fishing Show. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed shooting pool, and spending time with his family. He loved the Lord and worshiped every day with Shepherds Chapel. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Linda McCray Johnson of the home; three daughters, Patricia Mae Gilbert of Lincolnton, April Johnson Ballard of Lincolnton, Valerie Johnson Keffer of Hopewell, Va.; son, Daniel Jeremiah Johnson of the home; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to Sipe's Orchard Home, 4431 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Johnson family.
