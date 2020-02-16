September 10, 1937 - February 14, 2020 Charles Donald Johnson, 82, of Conover passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home. Don was born Sept 10, 1937, in Treutlen County, Georgia, to the late Grady John and Lizzie Mae Simpson Johnson. He was owner/operator of Lakewood Sunoco in Viewmont for 12 years. He finished his career as a truck driver at Piedmont Corrugated in Valdese. He was also a longtime member of the Foothills Antique Power Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raybern and Alton Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jackie Terrell Johnson, of the home; three daughters, Debra "Debbe" Childers and husband, Barry, of Sanford, Berida Herman of Newton and Nikii Johnson of Hickory; son, Joie Johnson and wife, Natalie, of Taylorsville; eight grandchildren, Mandy Balzer, Michael Childers, Hayley Flynn, Evan Herman, Chelsea and Jake Speaks, Parker and Callie Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Ava, Alaina and Bryce; and brother, Archie Johnson of Georgia. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with the Rev. Russell Makant officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 4:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
