February 26, 2020 Billy Ray Johnson, adored husband, father, "Papa", brother and friend, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home in Granite Falls. Bill passed at the age of 70, after an exemplary day of golf. A service honoring Bill will be held at First United Methodist Church in Granite Falls Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m., with receiving in the fellowship hall to follow. Bill is survived by his wife, Terrie; daughter, Jennifer Kirby and husband, Shane; granddaughter, Lilli; daughter, Kate Hicks and husband, Glenn; grandchildren, Ellie Kate, Hudson; foster family, Moira, Gui (Will), Jessica, James; sisters, Pat, Jill, Shirley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie, Viola; and brother, Pete Johnson. Bill was a gatekeeper of his community and loved by many. He touched many lives and shared love and compassion with all he encountered. He was a decorated Purple Heart Vietnam veteran, dedicated church and community member, and retired hosiery business owner. His love of life and laughter will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to "Sidewalk Lighting Fund" (a project near and dear to Bill's heart), GFUMC, P.O. Box 412, Granite Falls, NC 28630. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home www.mackiefh.com
