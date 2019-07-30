HICKORY Betty "Betty Boop" Jane Winkler Johnson, 70, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held Wednesday, July 31, at 3 p.m., at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church. The Johnson family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.

Tags

Load entries