January 6, 1930 - March 2, 2020 Jane Johnson, 90, of Newton, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Catawba County to the late John Pinkney Fulbright Jr. and Hattie Bess. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Gene Johnson; son, Randy Johnson; sister, Helen Richard; brothers, Robert and Eugene Fulbright; stepmother, Cleo Hendricks Fulbright; stepbrother, Dean Hendricks and stepsister, Betty Setzer. Jane's outgoing personality attracted many friends and provided lasting relationships with her friends and co-workers. She served as dental assistant for many years with Dr. Barringer, Dr. Canrobert, Dr. Key, Dr. Sowers and Dr. Saine. Each time that one of her dentists would retire, she was recruited by the next. Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Mickie Sherrill (Rodney) and Debbie Johnson; daughter-in-law, Debbie Yarbro Johnson; grandchildren, Angela, Todd and Trey Sherrill, Taylor Inboden (Chris), Brittany Easton, Lance(Brittany) Johnson and Dillion Johnson (Holly); great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Jordan, Zay, Ivy, Mason, Trace, Ian, and Gage; half brothers, Donnie and J.P. Fulbright; half sister, Meri Ruth Alexander; stepsister, Bobbie Setzer and stepsister-in-law, Elaine Hendricks. The funeral service will be held Monday, March 9, at 3 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 4536 Hickory-Lincolnton Hwy., in Newton, with Dr. Gil Gilbert and the Rev. Marcus Ollis officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 4536 Hickory-Lincolnton Hwy., Newton NC 28658; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home and Cremations www.willisreynoldsfh.com
