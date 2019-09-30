MAIDEN Javier Antonio Jimenez-Duarte of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Javier Antonio Jimenez-Duarte.
