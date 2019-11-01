HICKORY Jerry Jerome Jett, 66, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.
