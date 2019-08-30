HICKORY Esther Zenobia Morgan Jett was born in Gaffney, S.C., the daughter of a Baptist minister, and married James Jett of Hartsville, S.C., in October 1941. She lived in the Ridgeview area of Hickory more than 70 years, raising a family and becoming a fixture in that community. The mother of nine, grandmother of 20, and many times a great-grandmother, she offered encouragement and guidance to generations exemplifying Christian love and social activism. Mrs. Jett died peacefully in her sleep Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at age 102. She was preceded in death by her husband, who died in 1984; 29-year-old son, Joe Sam in 1980; and 66-year-old daughter, Ernestine in 2012. She is survived by sons, James Jr. of High Point, Nathaniel of Columbia, S.C., Jerome of Hermitage, Tenn., Jarrel and Willie Jason, both Hickory; and daughters, Nellie Cole of Flint, Mich., and Mary Joyce of Hickory. She was a homemaker, operated a day-care service in her home and was a domestic worker from the 1950s to 1980s. She was provided loving care the latter 20 years by her son, Jarrel, in their home. A member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church throughout her years in Hickory, Mrs. Jett served as a deaconess, Sunday school teacher, Missionary Circle member and volunteer in areas from fund-raising to taxiing elderly friends to and from church. A lifetime member and membership champion of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), she was the "1962 Mother of the Year" of the civil rights organization's Hickory branch. Mrs. Jett was honored by the City of Hickory with the proclamation of "Esther Zenobia Morgan Jett Day" on the occasions of her 95th and 100th April 8 birthdays. It stated, "While never seeking elected office, Esther labored behind the scenes election after election, for candidates she felt would represent all of the people. Esther is well-known at City Hall, and for years she attended the City Council meetings representing the Ridgeview Community." A Catawba County proclamation on the 100th birthday states, " (She) ensured each of these (her) children completed high school and continued on to college or military service. She lived a strong faith-centered life and has been a role model to her family and all who have had the privilege of knowing her. Her life-long efforts have always focused on the love of others and the desire to make life better for her family and community." The funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Antonio Logan officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Condolences can be made at www.allenmitchellfuneralhome.com. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family of Mrs. Esther Zenobia Morgan Jett.
