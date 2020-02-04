February 3, 2020 Mr. Elwood Allan Jepson, 88, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Paul David Kurts officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 6, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
