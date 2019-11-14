TAYLORSVILLE Virginia Carolyn Stacey Jenkins, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Visitation will be held at Liledoun Baptist Church this evening (Thursday, Nov. 14), from 5 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service following at 7 p.m. A graveside committal service will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery starting at 10 a.m. (Please arrive by 9:45 a.m.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
