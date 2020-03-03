December 29, 1942 - March 1, 2020 Velma Cole Jenkins, 77, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born Dec. 29, 1942, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late James Boyd Cole and Lois Cheek Huffman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Irvin Jenkins, and a brother, James Doyle Cole. An avid Atlanta Braves fan, Velma was a member of Hillside Baptist Church in Brookford and had retired from Catawba Valley Medical Center as a nurse. Her whole life revolved around caring for others whether it be a patient at the hospital or her own family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Lisa Dula and husband, Eric, Todd Jenkins and wife, Kimberly, all of Hickory; grandchildren, Justin Dula, Sean Jenkins, Zachary Jenkins, Michele Dula, all of Hickory, and Whitney Dula of Taylorsville; and six great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Hillside Baptist Church with the Rev. David Crump officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Hillside Baptist Church, 2017 S Center St., Hickory, NC 28602. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
