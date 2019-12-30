HICKORY William "Bill" Frank Jarvis, 80, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Brian Center in Viewmont. Born Oct. 21, 1939, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Frank and Nell Johnson Jarvis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley, Joanne and Judy. Bill grew up in Lenoir and graduated from Hudson High School. After moving to Hickory, he worked in the furniture industry for 45 years. Bill valued God and family first. He lived an exemplary life filled with enjoyment of football and NASCAR. His membership in St. Luke's U.M.C. was a huge part of his life as he earned a 12-year pin for perfect attendance in the Fellowship Bible Sunday school class. Bill always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. He had a gentle spirit as he dealt with dementia and Parkinson's disease. He will be deeply missed. The family extends their gratitude to Brian Center in Viewmont, for their love and care. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Dorothy "Dot" Jarvis of the home; daughter, Tina Jarvis Woody and husband, Darren, of Conover; sister, Maxine Jarvis and partner, Betty Ballard, of Walterboro, S.C.; grandson, Robert "Bob" Woody of Conover; and nephew, Barry Jarvis and wife, Audrey. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joe Westfall officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's UMC, 52 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mr. Jarvis.
Service information
2:00PM
52 16th Ave. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
1:00PM-2:00PM
52 16th Ave. NW
Hickory, NC 28601