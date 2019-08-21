CLAREMONT Samuel Shell Jarrett, 87, of Claremont passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Samuel's life will be held today (Wednesday, Aug. 21), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton. The Jarrett family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.

