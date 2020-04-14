April 1, 1938 - April 13, 2020 Nancy Sue Beal Jarrett, 82, of Newton, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Nancy was born April 1, 1938, in Lincoln County, to the late Dorus Francis Beal and Martha Burgess Beal. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Keiffer Jarrett; a son, Jeffery Jarrett; eight brothers; and five sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Jarrett of Newton; and grandson, Jonathan Jarrett and wife, River, of Newton. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 18, at St. Paul Memorial Park in Newton, with Pastor Ralph Kraft officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Newton. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
