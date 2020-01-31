November 22, 1932 - January 29, 2020 Henry Dunnum Jarrett, 87, of Hickory-Lincolnton Highway in Newton, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Crowell Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Jim Prichard officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Mr. Jarrett was born Nov. 22, 1932, in Lincoln County, to the late James Graydon Jarrett and Nila Davidson Jarrett. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Ottman Jarrett; and a sister, Martha "Nell" Wood. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later worked in textiles. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Scronce Jarrett of the home; daughter, Teresa Jarrett of the home; and a son, Eric Jarrett of Vale. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Jarrett family. Warlick Funeral Home www.warlickfuneralhome.net
