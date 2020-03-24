October 5, 1932 - March 22, 2020 Geraldine Lewallen Jarrett, 87, of Newton, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate Geraldine's life will be held Thursday, March 26, at 3 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church in Newton.The family will receive friends Thursday, March 26, at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the Jarrett family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Jarrett family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

