October 5, 1932 - March 22, 2020 Geraldine Lewallen Jarrett, 87, of Newton, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate Geraldine's life will be held Thursday, March 26, at 3 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church in Newton.The family will receive friends Thursday, March 26, at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the Jarrett family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Jarrett family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
3:00PM
4536 Hickory Lincolnton Hwy.
Newton, NC 28658
1:00PM-2:30PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
