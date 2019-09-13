HICKORY Evelyn Moser Jarrett, 92, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory. She was born Oct. 15, 1926, in Catawba County to the late Eubert and Colleen Wilson Moser. Evelyn was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hickory and the LWML. She earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Lenoir-Rhyne College. Her educational career was spent between Mt. View Elementary and Startown Elementary prior to retiring after 30 years of teaching. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, O.W. "Butch" Jarrett Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Scott Jarrett and wife, Joyce, of Hickory; daughters, Beverly Moore and husband, Tony, of Newton, Beth Goans and husband, Bobby, of Hickory; grandchildren, Meredith Willis and husband, Adam, Elizabeth Carter and husband, Tilden, Butch Schafer, Brooke Bell and husband, Jamie, Alex Jarrett, David Jarrett and wife, Leslie; great-grandchildren, KatyBeth Carter, Caroline Carter, Braiden Bell, Charlotte Jarrett; stepgrandchildren, Liz Fox and husband, Dave, Megan Brendle and Lauren Goans; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Addison Singletary and Ollie Fox. A service to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church in Hickory. The Rev. Richard Schwandt will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. Those serving as pallbearers will be Tilden Carter, Butch Schafer, Adam Willis, David Jarrett, Alex Jarrett and Jamie Bell. The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be sent to the Jarrett family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Jarrett family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY