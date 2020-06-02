James, Norman Richard "Dick"

September 25, 1936 - May 29, 2020 Norman Richard "Dick" James, of Hickory, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, May 29, 2020. Born Sept. 25, 1936, he was the son of the late Norman Sidney "Pinkie" James and Inez H. James. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Barnhardt James. He retired from the Hickory Recreation Department where he served as an athletic supervisor. He was a supporter and fan of the Hickory High School Girls Basketball program, was involved with Camp Joy, and enjoyed working on his farm. He is survived by his children, Marshall Lee James and wife, Julie, of Colorado Springs, Colo., David Yoder James and wife, Renee, of Lake Wylie, S.C., Robin Lang and husband, Kevin, of Cary, Norman Wyatt James and wife, Libby, of Hickory; and grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew, Austin, Katie, Kendal, Hannah, Cameron and Sydney. A private family graveside service will be held and officiated by his son, Lee James. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hickory High School, c/o Women's Basketball, 1234 3rd St., NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Gateway Baptist Church, 3105 Sandy Ford Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
