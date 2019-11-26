HICKORY Charles Arthur James, 70, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 1:00 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. The James family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.