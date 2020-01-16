HICKORY Azelee "Lee" Baker Jackson, 90, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Trinity Village Nursing Home on Springs Road in Hickory, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born Dec. 29, 1928, to the late Phifer and Ella Baker, in Lenoir. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Jackson; daughter, Jane Harris; sisters, Grace Sudderth, Helen Suddreth, Polly Dale, Margaret Tantillo; and brothers, Robert Baker, James Baker and Chasteen Baker. Lee is survived by her children, Cindy Jackson of Jacksonville, Fla., James C. Jackson of Hickory, and Susan Wilson and husband, Stephen, of Hickory. She is also survived by grandchildren, Mitchell Drake and wife, Britney, of Jacksonville, Fla., Taylor Wilson of Hickory, Brian Beard of Claremont, Scott Beard of Newton; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lee was a long-time member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where she was an original member of the Jake Golden Bible Class. Lee worked at Trapunto in Hickory before becoming a stay-at-home mom and homemaker for her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and painting ceramic Santa's. She had a green thumb like no other and her plants were always beautiful and thriving. She was a loving and faithful wife to James R. for over 65 years. Lee and Jim enjoyed years of square dancing together and loved to travel when they could. There will be a memorial service Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Joe Westfall. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Associate or to St. Luke's United Methodist Church to the Christian Aid Fund. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses, CNAs, activity directors, therapists and all other staff members at Trinity Village on Springs Road for taking such great care of Lee over the past four years. These caregivers were not only friends but became part of our family. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Azelee "Lee" Baker Jackson and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
