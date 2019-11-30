NEWTON Raymond Thomas Isom, 79, of Newton, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Tazewell County, Va. He was the son of the late John Dewey and Nora Era Isom. He pastored The Holiness House of Prayer for the past 30 years. He deeply loved his family as well as his family in Christ. Ray never knew a stranger and always had love in his heart. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Crawford and Jettie Brewster; and three brothers, Frank, Jim and Roy Isom. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Essie Fay Isom; two sons, Kenneth (Mary) and Richard (Deanna) Isom; daughter, Katy (Jim) Ventre; six grandchildren, Zachary, Hannah, Amanda, Raymond, Kenneth and Kristen; eight great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Eula Lester, Artie Lester and Martha Agee. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be held at Catawba Memorial Park, following the service. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Isom family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …
Latest Local Offers
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 25 Years Experience
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
Catawba Valley Gutters THE Original K-GUARD GUTTER GUARDS Clog Free For Life FREE Estimates 828-465-2955 catawbavalleygutters.com