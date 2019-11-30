NEWTON Raymond Thomas Isom, 79, of Newton, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Tazewell County, Va. He was the son of the late John Dewey and Nora Era Isom. He pastored The Holiness House of Prayer for the past 30 years. He deeply loved his family as well as his family in Christ. Ray never knew a stranger and always had love in his heart. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Crawford and Jettie Brewster; and three brothers, Frank, Jim and Roy Isom. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Essie Fay Isom; two sons, Kenneth (Mary) and Richard (Deanna) Isom; daughter, Katy (Jim) Ventre; six grandchildren, Zachary, Hannah, Amanda, Raymond, Kenneth and Kristen; eight great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Eula Lester, Artie Lester and Martha Agee. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be held at Catawba Memorial Park, following the service. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Isom family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.