Cmdr. William Jacob Isenhour, U.S. Navy (Ret.) GOLDSBORO Cmdr. William Jacob Isenhour, U.S. Navy (Ret.), 85, passed away at his home Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Born in Iredell County, William was the son of the late Harold Lee Isenhour and Ruth Peacock Isenhour. He attended Hickory High School, graduating class of 1952. William continued on to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism in 1956. Following college, William began his career with the U.S. Navy, enlisting in 1956. He served on various ships, including the USS Antietam, USS Intrepid, USS Bon Homme Richard, USS Hancock, and the USS America. As a pilot, William completed over 900 aircraft carrier landings. On July 7, 1966, William was shot down over Haiphong Harbor in N. Vietnam, where he was rescued by the HS 6 Downed Pilot Helicopter Rescue Squadron. During his military career, William was a recipient of the following honors: Purple Heart Medal, Air Medal with two Gold Stars, 17 Strike/Flight Awards, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation Awards, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star, Vietnamese Presidential Unit Citation with Palm, Expert Pistol, American Defense Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with five Stars, and the National Defense Medal. He retired from active duty in February 1982. In his post-retirement years in North Carolina, he taught in numerous Junior ROTC programs in the western area of the state. He also served within the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem, working for children for many years. In his (rare) spare time, William could be found on the course, enjoying a round of golf, or any other sport for that matter, as he excelled at almost any he tried. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife, Larue Huffman Isenhour. He is survived by his family which includes his daughters, Dr. Sharon Leigh Isenhour Sarvey and partner, John Shepard, Michelle "Miki" Isenhour Thompson; brother, Dr. Thomas Lee Isenhour and wife, Patricia; grandchildren, Ariel Elizabeth Anderson, Lillian Kathleen Sarvey and husband, Dan Schaffer, Jacob William Sarvey and wife, Cayleigh, Matthew Thompson; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends. Perhaps said best by his great-grandson, Justus, "He lived his life to the fullest." The family would like to extend a sincere thanks and appreciation to the hospice staff of 3HC, Dr. Samer S. Kasbari, and the staff of Southeastern Medical Oncology Center for their exceptional care of William. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Goldsboro, with the Rev. Frank Russ officiating. The family will receive guests in Parrish Hall immediately following the service. Entombment with full military honors will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Williams memory to 3HC of Goldsboro, 2402 Wayne Memorial Dr., Goldsboro, NC 27534; or The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City, www.intrepidmuseum.org. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
