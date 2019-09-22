HICKORY Suella Nance Isenhour, 96, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Carolina Caring. Born Oct. 4, 1922, in Huntersville, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Estoy Teague Nance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Isenhour; son, Ronald Isenhour; and three brothers, James, Joe and Jack Nance. Suella was a 1939 graduate of Claremont Central High School and a charter member of Lakeview Baptist Church. In her early adult years, she worked in hosiery, was in sales for Rolanes and was an exceptional housewife, known for keeping her home spic and span clean. She enjoyed working with crafts, working outside in her flowers and yard, as well as, playing Bridge at Brian Center. She is survived by her sister, Mary Nance Setzer of Hickory; four nephews, Rusty Setzer and wife, Patty Hines, of Charlotte, Eric Setzer of Charlotte, Keith Nance and Scott Nance; and niece, Kimberly Jacobs and husband, John, of Hickory. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with the Revs. Troy Grant and Jerry Hurley officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made in her memory to Lakeview Baptist Church, 4080 N. Center St., Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Suella Nance Isenhour. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
