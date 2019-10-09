HICKORY Katie Propst Isenhour, 98, of Hickory passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Trinity Ridge, after a brief illness. Born in Catawba County April 3, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Roy E. and Lena Bowman Propst. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray L. Isenhour, who passed in 1957; son Mickey Isenhour and his first wife, Marie Lingerfelt; grandson, Shannon Isenhour; brothers, Howard M. Propst and wife, Doris Yoder Propst, and Cloyd Propst and wife, Mickie Cannon Propst. Katie was owner and operator of J.K. Rentals, and a church member of Miller's Lutheran Church. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she loved spending time with her family, and her Snack Bar friends. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Isenhour of the home; granddaughter Lisa I. Houston and husband, Mack, of Wilmington; grandsons, Kelly Isenhour and wife, Denise, of Conover, and Brandon Isenhour and wife, Katie, of Conover; great-granddaughters, Katie and Kennedy Houston of Wilmington, Faith Isenhour of Conover, and Savannah Isenhour of Newton; great-grandsons, Corey, Cameron and Coleman Houston, all of Wilmington, Thaxton Isenhour of Conover and Spencer Isenhour of Newton; and daughter-in-law, Dana Deal Isenhour. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 11, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at Miller's Lutheran Church, prior to the service. Funeral services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m., at Miller's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Todd Cook officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mack Houston, Corey Houston, Cameron Houston, Coleman Houston, Thaxton Isenhour, Spencer Isenhour, Kelly Isenhour and Brandon Isenhour. Memorial gifts may be made to Millers Lutheran Church, H & A fund, 2280 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859
Buying Records, Furniture, Tools, Old Knives, Old Guitars, License Plates, Military, Cast Iron Cookware, Old Watches, Milk Bottles & Most Old Items. 704-467-5261
*TREE TRIMMING *DEAD LIMB REMOVAL *COMPLETE TREE Removal *TREE LIMBS OVERHANGING BUILDINGS WE CLIMB TOO FOR HARD TO REACH LIMBS BRUSH CLEARING/REMOVAL We Provide Proof of Insurance - Free Estimates CALL JESSE ROSE 704-880-4015
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!