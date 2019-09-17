HICKORY Kathleen "Sis" Abee Isenhour, 85, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Born in Catawba County, Jan. 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Dempsey Reynolds Abee. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry "Ike" Arthur Isenhour; and several brothers and sisters. Kathleen was a member of First Baptist Church of Hickory. She is survived by her daughter, Tera Booker and husband, Douglas, of Newton; son, Eric Isenhour and wife, Edna "Scooter," of Hickory; granddaughter, Sarah Booker of Newton; grandson, Joshua Booker of Lexington Park, Md.; brother, Bill Abee and wife, Lou, of Hickory; her special fur baby, "Pepper," and a number of nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, from 12 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the Hickory Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ernest Richards and Dr. Chris Haizlip officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakwood cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603; or SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
