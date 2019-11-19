CATAWBA Boyd Kelly Isenhour, 85, of Catawba, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his residence. Born June 9, 1934, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late S.R. and Annie Houston Isenhour. After many years he retired from General Electric and started his own business as a general contractor. He was a founding member of United Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Stewart Isenhour; a daughter, Janet L. Scruggs; son-in-law, Larry Burchett; two sisters, Louise Moose, Linda Bailey; and brother, Neil Isenhour. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Joe Gary Isenhour and wife, Betty, of Catawba; two daughters, Kathy Burchett of Catawba, Wanda Fulbright and husband, Ronnie, of Catawba; sister-in-law, Joann Isenhour of Catawba; brother-in-law, Kenneth Bailey Sr. of Catawba; canine companion, Ginger; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 12 p.m., at United Missionary Baptist Church, 4805 Walter Rd. in Claremont, with Pastor Jeff Byers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 to 11:45 a.m., prior to the service. Those serving as pall bearers will be Jamie Isenhour, Alan Fisher, Ronnie Fulbright Jr., Joey Isenhour, Shane Reynolds, David Deal, Dan Champion and Doug Towery. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Isenhour family.
